Impressive March Snow Keeps Hopes Alive for Longer Ski, Tourism Season

It was a single tweet, but it was impressive nonetheless.

This weekend the National Weather Service in Sacramento posted that the amount of water from the current average snowpack in the Sierra has tripled in the past 30 days.

In about a month, the water in the Sierra snow pack has more than tripled! Feb 22nd, there was an average of 4.6", Mar 23rd there was 15.5", going from 16% to 56% of the Apr 1st average. #cawx pic.twitter.com/WzkCmc6yQC — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) March 24, 2018

That doesn't put the snowpack at anywhere near the average for late March, however, it does show how bad the season had been up to late February.

In downtown Truckee Sunday snowflakes continued to fall even with the sun poking out through cloud cover.

Among those ecstatic about the commonly called "March miracle" on the mountain was business owner Teresa Prescott. Prescott says she's the owner of a Sierra-based retail shop that benefits from a stereotypical visual for this time of year.

"When people come to Tahoe in the winter they want to see snow and a lot of it, and we've got a lot of it now. It's all good," Prescott said.

At Boreal Mountain Resort the recent snow has some thinking about a repeat of the abnormally abundant supply last season.

"I have a season pass to a few places, so hopefully it'll go until May, June, July like last year," said snowboarder Ryan Macfarlane.