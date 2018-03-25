Motorcyclist Dies in Suspected DUI Crash on Watt Avenue

NORTH HIGHLANDS — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Sunday near a Watt Avenue shopping center, according to the CHP.

The crash happened around 4:45 p.m. as an SUV driver in the northbound lane of Watt Avenue was trying to turn into the Ross shopping center at Elkhorn Boulevard.

The SUV struck a motorcyclist traveling south. Paramedics pronounced the motorcyclist dead at the scene.

The driver of the SUV has been arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

CHP officers are still investigating the deadly crash.