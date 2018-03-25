Stephon Clark’s Family, Their Attorney to Hold Press Conference Monday

SACRAMENTO — Stephon Clark’s family and their attorney could be making major announcements Monday morning during a press conference at the federal courthouse in downtown Sacramento.

Sacramento Attorney Mark Reichel told FOX40 the family has retained Benjamin Crump, who has handled several recent, high-profile officer-involved shooting cases, including Trayvon Martin, Tamir Rice and Michael Brown.

Last week Crump appeared on Al Sharpton’s MSNBC show saying he has accepted the family as his clients. His law firm also confirmed the news on Twitter.

Attorney Ben Crump has been retained by the family of #StephonClark, an unarmed man who was fatally shot by police 20 times. "All of us who are committed to #socialjustice are demanding full transparency and answers as to how these tragic events unfolded.” #JusticeEqualsRespect pic.twitter.com/xHjrAlKzmG — Ben Crump Law, PLLC (@BenCrumpLaw) March 23, 2018

“They’re having a press conference in front of federal court, so we can only speculate why,” Reichel told FOX40. “But if they’re having the press conference there it might mean they’re planning to file a lawsuit there.”

This past week Pastor Kevin Ross has been working with others to keep protests over the police shooting death of 22-year-old Clark peaceful. He believes the demonstrations will continue.

“I think Sacramento has an opportunity and I think we’re going to take it,” said Pastor Ross of Unity of Sacramento. “I think we have the opportunity to be an example for the rest of the country on how a diverse and integrated city like our own deals with this type of crisis.”