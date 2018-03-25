Today’s Kings Vs. Celtics Game Will Feature Stephon Clark Shirts

SACRAMENTO – The Kings and the Boston Celtics are set to wear Stephon Clark shirts at today’s game.

According to the Sacramento Bee, the shirts are black and will bear Clark’s name on the back as well as, “Accountability. We are One,” on the front.

The shirts are in response to the fatal shooting of Clark earlier this month by Sacramento Police. He was only holding a cell phone when he was shot 20 times.

The Kings’ owner, Vivek Ranadive, has previously addressed the shooting calling it “horrific” and said the Kings will use their platform to help foster positive change.