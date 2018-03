RANCHO CORDOVA — Two people sustained severe burn injuries when a fire tore through a Rancho Cordova home Sunday morning.

Just after 5:30 a.m., fire crews began attacking flames coming from multiple sides of a home on Maxine Way.

Firefighters safely evacuated seven people. The two injured occupants were hospitalized.

The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District reports investigators have ruled out arson but are still trying to find the source of the blaze.