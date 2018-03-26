Civil Rights Attorney Benjamin Crump Speaks About Stephon Clark’s Shooting Death

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- The lawyer for those related to Stephon Clark spoke to FOX40 Monday after an unarmed Clark was shot by officers in his own Sacramento backyard the night of March 18.

"People watch that video, especially minorities, and they cringe because they say, 'But by the grace of God there go I,'" said civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump.

The videos were released by Sacramento police, the department responsible for Clark's death, three days after officers killed him while pursuing him as a suspect in at least three car break-ins.

FOX40 asked Crump about the images that police say show Clark, who they thought was armed, as a threat, running away from and then back at them. He said the autopsy will show if that's true.

"We should see bullets from different positions based on your narrative and if we don't see those then we can conclude that you fired at a different time," Crump said.

He points to 70 times young black men have been killed by law enforcement since 2015.

"Unfortunately it's almost a cliche, the police killing black people," Crump said.

Also cliche to him and thousands of others, the fact that the shooters have not been found criminally responsible in any of the cases, including the ones he's taken on. Those include Florida's Trayvon Martin, who was killed by a neighborhood watch member in February of 2012, Michael Brown, who was killed by Ferguson, Missouri police in August of 2014, and Tamir Rice, who was killed by Cleveland, Ohio police in November of that same year.

So how does Crump give Clark's family an hope?

"What you're trying to do with Stephon Clark's family right now is just heal them," Crump said. "Justice means a lot of different things to many people. If you can prevent this from happening again in this manner then that's a certain measure of justice."

Crump has won wrongful death settlements of $1 million to $6 million in the cases of Martin, Brown and Rice, but he acknowledges those awards have not prevented what he says are more unjust police killings.

There has been no word yet on any lawsuit connected to Clark.