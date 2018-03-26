Michael Beck Performs!

Posted 2:13 PM, March 26, 2018, by , Updated at 01:28PM, March 26, 2018


Michael Beck is a country singer/songwriter from Livermore, CA.  Performing shows all over the Bay Area and Sacramento regions.  Michael has released two different albums along with a single called 'Our Side.'  All albums and songs are available on digital retailers and streaming sites or at live shows.  If you are interested in booking Michael for a show, please contact him through his website, phone or social media.

More info:
Summer Country Kick-Off
April 15
2pm-7pm
Swabbies
5871 Garden Hwy
(916) 920-8088
Swabbies.com

Michael Beck Band
MichaelBeckMusic.com
Facebook: @MichaelBeckBand
Twitter: @MBeckCountry
Instagram: @MichaelBeckCountry

 