Michael Beck Performs!

Michael Beck is a country singer/songwriter from Livermore, CA. Performing shows all over the Bay Area and Sacramento regions. Michael has released two different albums along with a single called 'Our Side.' All albums and songs are available on digital retailers and streaming sites or at live shows. If you are interested in booking Michael for a show, please contact him through his website, phone or social media.

More info:

Summer Country Kick-Off

April 15

2pm-7pm

Swabbies

5871 Garden Hwy

(916) 920-8088

Swabbies.com

Michael Beck Band

MichaelBeckMusic.com

Facebook: @MichaelBeckBand

Twitter: @MBeckCountry

Instagram: @MichaelBeckCountry