Modesto Man Jailed on Molestation Charges after School Investigates

MODESTO — A Modesto man was arrested Friday on suspicion of molesting his girlfriend’s daughter, police said.

Modesto Police Department spokeswoman Heather Graves told FOX40 that school staff asked the girl’s sibling about a possible neglect issue when they learned of the alleged molestation. An investigation began after that.

Twenty-nine-year-old Jose Cardona was booked into jail

Graves said the alleged molestation was a one-time incident when the girl, now 10, was nine years old.

The girl’s mother has not been charged, but Graves said the five kids living in the home are now in the custody of Child Protective Services.