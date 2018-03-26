Multiple Suspicious Packages Sent to DC-Area Military and Intelligence Installations

The FBI has taken custody of multiple suspicious packages sent to military locations and the CIA in the Washington, DC area, officials said Monday.

They said packages were sent to the CIA, Fort Belvoir and Fort McNair. A US official said a Naval Support Facility in Dahlgren, Virginia, also received a suspicious package and that the FBI is leading the investigation.

At least one package, sent to the National Defense University at Fort McNair in Washington, DC, contained explosive material and was ultimately rendered safe. That package arrived at 8:30 a.m. ET and the building was evacuated immediately, according to Army spokesman Michael L. Howard.

“At 12:10 p.m., 52nd Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal from Fort Belvoir, VA, confirmed the package tested positive for black powder and residue,” Howard said in a statement. “The X-ray conducted indicates suspected GPS and an expedient fuse were attached. The package was rendered safe. No injuries are reported.”

Scanning machines at the facilities detected the suspicious materials upon receipt and the packages are being examined at the FBI lab in Quantico, Virginia, the law enforcement official said.

The National Defense University at Fort McNair was cleared for re-entry after K-9 sweep and personnel returned to the building by 1:15 pm ET.

Another Army spokesman confirmed a suspicious package incident at Fort Belvoir and said that package has been rendered safe.

Another package was sent to the CIA on Monday, according to a US official. Further details about the package intended for the CIA were not provided.

Defense Department spokeswoman Lt. Col. Michelle Baldanza said they are aware of the situation and it is being investigated.

“We are tracking the delivery of suspicious packages to multiple military installations in the National Capital Region. This incident is currently under investigation and we refer all queries to the Federal Bureau of Investigation,” Baldanza said.