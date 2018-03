NEVADA COUNTY — A coroner was called to a scene Monday in rural Nevada County, where a possible body was buried.

Investigators with the Nevada County Sheriff’s Department say they believe remains have been found off Spenceville Road near Beale Falls. The location is just northeast of Beale Air Force Base.

An expert out of Chico has been called to the scene to confirm the investigators’ find.

Stay with FOX40 News and FOX40.com for more updates on this developing investigation.