Remember the Oroville man whose entire collection of movies were burned in the Wall Fire? People from all over the world donated movies to Mark Orsillo, which lead to the creation of the Mark on Life Facebook page.

Mark is still spreading cheer and laughter — most recently by planning his own surprise birthday party.

Even though Mark knew who would be at the party, he was genuinely shocked to see all his friends show up. They sang, chanted and watched him open gifts.