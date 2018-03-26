San Joaquin County Deputy Investigated after Inmate’s Allegations of Sexual Abuse

FRENCH CAMP — Allegations of sexual abuse made against a San Joaquin County Sheriff’s deputy are being investigated by the District Attorney’s Office.

The sheriff’s office filed a report Monday stating a female, county inmate alleged Deputy Danny Swanson showed her inappropriate pictures and made inappropriate contact with her between October and early November 2017.

The DA has charged Swanson on suspicion of committing sexual battery and abuse.

Swanson, who has been with the sheriff’s office for 16 years, has been placed on administrative leave.

“Sadly, we have had more than one incident in the jail come to light in the past six months,” said Sheriff Steve Moore. “While unrelated, the cases all share a common thread in that our investigators and DA’s office worked diligently to seek justice, and we will continue to do so in the future.”

A San Joaquin County correctional officer was charged with misdemeanor assault earlier in the month after he was seen by coworkers and a surveillance camera hitting a restrained arrestee in the head unprovoked.