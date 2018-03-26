Stephon Clark’s Family, Attorney, Activists Plead for Change at City Hall

SACRAMENTO — Stephon Clark’s family, their attorney and representatives from the NAACP and the National Action Network demanded change Monday at City Hall.

“We know the city has come a long way in police reforms and we applaud them for their efforts, but it is clear that those reforms did not spare the life of Stephon Clark,” Alice Huffman, president of the California-Hawaii State Conference of the NAACP, told reporters.

Reverend Shane Harris, senior leadership director for the National Action Network, called for an independent investigation of Clark’s shooting death at the hands of two police officers. Harris argued that district attorney’s offices and police departments primarily work hand in hand and that one investigating the other presents a conflict of interest.

Leaders speaking to the media Monday demanded that the two officers that killed Clark face charges.

Clark was shot 20 times in the backyard of his grandparents’ home. The police department said the two officers believed he was armed, but Clark was only holding a cell phone. Police believe Clark had broken into cars that night.

Clark’s family is being represented by attorney Ben Crump. Crump previously represented the families of Travon Martin, Tamir Rice and Michael Brown.

Crump stood by Clark’s grandmother, Sequita Thompson, as she fought through tears to describe the night her grandson was killed. Clark’s brother, Stevonte, appeared late in the news conference and led a raucous, emotional chant of Stephon’s name.

Intense moments as Stephon Clark’s brother interrupts his family’s press conference this morning and leads the crowd in chanting his brother’s name. @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/oUkQY3dRab — Olivia DeGennaro (@OliviaDeGennaro) March 26, 2018

Clark’s funeral is set for Thursday.