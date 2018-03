Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The purpose of All About You Diva - Diva Market is to provide a platform for Women of Color small business owners to market, promote and sell their products and services. As it provides area consumers with the opportunity to keep more of the their dollars circulating in the community in which they live.

More info:

The Diva Market

Saturday

11am -6pm

1815 Del Paso Blvd.

AllAboutYouDiva.com