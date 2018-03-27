Body Found in Nevada County Identified as Missing Actress Adea Shabani

NEVADA COUNTY — Authorities say a woman’s body found in a shallow Northern California grave has been positively identified as an aspiring model and actress from Macedonia who vanished in Los Angeles last month.

The Nevada County Sheriff’s Office said the body was identified Wednesday morning through tattoos.

“The condition of that body was… it wasn’t in pristine condition,” said Sheriff’s Lt. Rob Bringolf. “So it was in such a condition that identification couldn’t be made.”

Bringolf said Los Angeles police detectives searching for 25-year-old Adea Shabani led investigators to the grave 56 miles (90 kilometers) north of Sacramento. Shabani was last seen in Hollywood on Feb. 23.

“It’s really a matter in which they take a suspected body out of a hole,” Bringolf told FOX40. “So, it’s a more methodical manner in which evidence is collected. We want to make sure we don’t miss any critical evidence.”

Authorities say Shabani’s death has been determined to be homicide but the cause of death has not been determined, despite visible blunt force trauma to the head.

Final determination of her cause of death is dependent upon toxicology and tissue analysis.

An acquaintance of Shabani’s fatally shot himself in the head last week. The California Highway Patrol said 33-year-old Chris Spotz led officers on a Southern California vehicle pursuit that ended with his death in Riverside County. The CHP said Spotz was driving a stolen pickup.

