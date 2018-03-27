Civil Rights Groups Call for DA to Charge Officers in Clark’s Shooting Death

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Holding a press conference in front of City Hall, Sacramento's black community leaders are continuing to urge the city to make policing policy changes in the wake of Stephon Clark's death.

District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert's office is now the planned site for protests to be held within the next three days.

"We need change, systematic change. So we will be focusing on the police bill of rights," said Berry Accius with Voice of The Youth. "We will be focusing on the police union. We will be focusing our energy against the DA."

Black Lives Matter Sacramento and other civil rights groups have been encouraging members of the community rally with them at 3 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday.

"When I seen that video, I literally cried," said Andre Young, Clark's cousin.

Young says his whole family is still in shock.

"I know they're not doing good, I know my sister, my older brother, which is one of his best cousins. I still haven't spoke to him, you know?" Young said.

He came out to the DA's office to encourage Schubert to charge the officers involved.

"We want them to be guilty. We want them to go to jail. We want them not to ever be a cop again," Young told FOX40. "That's how it is. They should never be a cop in any part of the USA at all."

Although Attorney General Xavier Beccera announced the state would be doing its own independent investigations into Clark's death, Back Lives Matter Sacramento founder Tonya Faison said she doesn't believe that's a step in the right direction.

"No investigation from any government agency outside of whatever agency the issue occurred has ever brought about any change," Faison said.

Faison instead called for the need for an independent investigation made up of citizens from the Greater Sacramento area, not law enforcement.