Crop Duster Crashes in Stockton, Taking Down Power Lines

STOCKTON — A crop duster crashed into the middle of a field in Stockton Tuesday, taking out power lines before it hit the ground.

The Federal Aviation Administration reports around 2 p.m. the plane crashed near Clifton Court Road.

The condition of the pilot has not been reported.

A crop duster has crashed in a field just outside Tracy. Power lines are down. No word yet on the condition of the pilot. pic.twitter.com/plP2wmorn2 — Dennis Shanahan (@dennis_shanahan) March 27, 2018

Transmission and power lines were hit in the crash, according to Pacific Gas and Electric. The power to 25 customers north of Tracy went out around 2:10 p.m. Crews are working to fix the damage and PG&E estimates power could be restored by around 6:15 p.m.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will be investigating the crash.

Stay with FOX40 for more updates on this developing story.