Crop Duster Crashes in Stockton, Taking Down Power Lines

STOCKTON — A crop duster crashed into the middle of a field in Stockton Tuesday, taking out power lines before it hit the ground.
The Federal Aviation Administration reports around 2 p.m. the plane crashed near Clifton Court Road.
The condition of the pilot has not been reported.
Transmission and power lines were hit in the crash, according to Pacific Gas and Electric. The power to 25 customers north of Tracy went out around 2:10 p.m. Crews are working to fix the damage and PG&E estimates power could be restored by around 6:15 p.m.
The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will be investigating the crash.
