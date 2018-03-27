Dr. Jyl: How to Care for a Pet Rabbit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Paul and Simone are chatting with Dr. Jyl about caring for pet rabbits.

·Hay for Rabbits: The Basis for a Healthy Diet

Hay is vital to rabbits for good digestive and dental health. We’ll tell you why, as well as what kind of hay to provide your bun and where to buy it.

·Litter Training Your Pet Rabbit

Rabbits make wonderful indoor companions in part because they can be litter box trained, just like cats!

·Housing Your Pet Rabbit Indoors

There are many options for housing your bunny indoors, including puppy pens, bunny condos, large cages, or simply a bunny proofed room.

Pet rabbits love to dig and chew. In order to protect your house rabbit as well as your home you will need to bunny proof. Chew toys, wire protectors, puppy pens, and supervision are essential in providing a safe home for your pet.

·Grooming Your House Rabbit

A clean, well-groomed bunny is a happy and healthy bunny.

·Clipping Your Rabbit’s Nails

Clipping your rabbit’s nails may seem a daunting task.

·Handling Your Rabbit Correctly

Handling your bunny can be a delicate business. Many rabbits do not enjoy being lifted from the ground.