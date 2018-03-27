Easy Easter Celebration Tips

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Hugh Groman is the national Delightful Authority on Entertaining with Ease. Hugh Groman's love for simple, vibrantly flavored food and attention to detail has made him one of the leading caterers in the Bay Area. Established in 2001, Hugh Groman Catering has catered events both large and small throughout Northern California. Hugh Groman Catering is a certified green business by the County of Alameda. Hugh also created Greenleaf Platters, an online service delivering high quality party platters throughout the Bay Area and Phil's Sliders, a yummy slider 'catering only' operation. Hugh applies his creativity and love of food when creating menus and recipes and counts among his influences, Tom Colicchio for his aesthetic, commitment to freshness and simplicity and aversion to 'tortured food' and Danny Meyer for his business acumen and unwavering dedication to high quality in all areas of his restaurants.

Hugh Groman Group

(510) 647-5165

HughGromanGroup.com

Facebook: @HughGromanGroup

Instagram: @HughGromanGroup