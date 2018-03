SACRAMENTO — Convicted cop killer Luis Bracamontes should be put to death, a jury ruled Tuesday.

Bracamontes, known for his profane outbursts in court, chuckled and clapped as the sentence was read.

Bracamontes killed Sacramento County Sheriff’s Deputy Danny Oliver and Placer County Sheriff’s Detective Michael Davis Jr. in a multi-county rampage in 2014.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office applauded the verdict on Twitter.

We are very grateful for the jury’s decision to sentence Luis Bracamontes to death for the murders of Det Michael Davis Jr. & Dep Danny Oliver. It is a just decision fitting for his crimes. — Placer Sheriff (@PlacerSheriff) March 27, 2018

