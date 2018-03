Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Kansas City, MO based rock blues trio, Katy Guillen & The Girls, perform at Torch Club tonight as part of their 2018 Spring Tour. Their brand new critically acclaimed album 'Remember What You Knew Before' will be available at the show.

More info:

Katy Guillen & The Girls

Tonight

8pm

Torch Club

KGandTheGirls.com