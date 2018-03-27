LIVE BLOG: Protesters Surround Golden 1 Center as Community Leaders Demand Justice for Stephon Clark

Warning: The video below was filmed during a live City Hall meeting and contains explicit language.

SACRAMENTO — Hundreds of protesters gathered at City Hall for a special Sacramento City Council meeting Tuesday as people took to the podium to speak with city leaders about the shooting death of Stephon Clark, a 22-year-old unarmed black man killed by two Sacramento Police officers.

Sacramento City Hall was crowded with demonstrators, civil rights leaders and Black Lives Matter Sacramento members trying to gain access to the public discussion starting at 5 p.m.

The meeting was delayed as Clark’s brother, Stevante Clark, sat in front of Mayor Darrell Steinberg, yelling into his face.

Amid the demonstrations, protesters walked to the Golden 1 Center and surrounded the arena during another Sacramento Kings game. Doors were temporarily closed to the fans outside and the game proceeded without delay.