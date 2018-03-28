75-Year-Old Racer Dies in Solo-Vehicle Crash at Sonoma Raceway

SONOMA — A 75-year-old Napa man died in a drag racing crash Wednesday night at the Sonoma Raceway.

The man was the only person on the track at the time of the crash. He was racing his 1976 Ford Pinto for the Night Drags program.

The Sonoma Raceway reports, since the program started 30 years ago, this is the first time someone has died while drag racing. The event’s online page lists its objective as “[giving] people, from teenagers to working professionals, a safe, legal and controlled environment in which to race their vehicles, as opposed to using city streets or back-county roads.” Hundreds of people are expected to compete and watch the events.

The man’s identity has not been reported.