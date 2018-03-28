Apothic Brew Launch

Apothic winemaker Deb Jeurgenson is in the studio with Simone chatting about Apothic Wine.
Apothic has been a true original from the start, crafting the rich and bold Apothic Red blend in 2009 that launched a wine collection legacy.
The Apothic name was inspired by "Apotheca," a mysterious place where wine was blended and stored in 13th century Europe. The wines of Apothic are truly unique in style and taste.
Apothic continues to challenge convention with a portfolio of intriguing blends, including limited-release wines like Apothic Brew and Apothic Inferno, a Red Blend aged in whiskey barrels.
Apothic Brew will be available in April 1 in very limited quantities. Check www.apothic.com to find where to buy.