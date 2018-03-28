Martina is in the kitchen with Michael Grande from the Hyatt Regency in Sacramento learning how he makes sweet tea brined fried chicken with a warm mustard slaw.
Cooking with The Hyatt
-
Your Weekend, New Year’s Edition!
-
A Waitress Takes Time to Cut Elderly Diner’s Ham. Kind Act Wins Her a College Scholarship
-
Barbie Unveils Dolls Based on Amelia Earhart, Frida Kahlo, Katherine Johnson and Chloe Kim
-
Snapchat Stock Loses $1.3 Billion after Kylie Jenner Tweet
-
’50 Miles More’: Wisconsin Students Take Gun Reform Fight to Paul Ryan’s Hometown
-
-
Facebook Questioned about Pulling Android Call, Text Data
-
Butte County Teams Find Missing Family Stuck in the Snow
-
Trump Legal Team Not Adding 2 New Lawyers
-
Taquito Burrito Mashup at Jimboy’s
-
Early Spring Snow Brings Skiers, Avalanche Experts to Sierra
-
-
Refugee Sisters Denied Enrollment at Modesto School
-
Sacramento Students Meet with Police Chief about Curbing Gun Violence
-
Watch This Tiny Baby Octopus Grab Some Breakfast!