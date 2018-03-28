Edison High School Students Create Easter Bags for Low-Income Children

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STOCKTON -- Students at Edison High School are doing there part to ensure everyone has a happy Easter.

The last place you would expect high schoolers on spring break to be is in a classroom but the group of Edison High School students wouldn’t want to be anywhere else.

"It means a lot. It’s not just me that cares about my community, my community also wants to give back," said senior Aizlrose Albon.

Giving back is the theme of the season for Edison’s ASB and leadership students. After teaming up with Super Heroic Shoes and Mayor Michael Tubbs’ office, the students assembled 40 Easter bags for low-income elementary aged kids in south Stockton.

"A lot of times we do events that benefit us," said junior Alondra Manco. "But this time we are helping other kids who aren't even in high school and showing them that when they are coming into high school we are warming and loving, and they can count on us."

The bags include shoes, books, candy and special cards and notes with personal messages written by the students.

"I know that some people might think of this as we’re helping families that need charity but I really, firmly believe what we are doing is more than that. It’s students from the south side trying to take care of families in the south side to really uplift and empower them," said Brian Batugo, ASB student activities director. "To show them that they are not alone. We got you, we are here, we want to be able to support you and create an opportunity to celebrate the season."

The students are looking forward to handing out 100 traditional Easter baskets along with the special bags before Easter.

"I’m going to feel, like, just butterflies. I helped someone and it’s going to feel good," Albon told FOX40.

"It will make me so, like, make my heart melt a little bit just because they are going to be so happy and they have cute little faces," Manco said.

The bags will be given away at Barnes and Noble in Stockton on Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Many of the students will be volunteering as well. Part of the proceeds during that time will go toward Edison High’s Little Free Library project.