Fight in San Francisco Leads to Hit-and-Run That Injures 4, Kills 1

SAN FRANCISCO — A driver got into some sort of fight with five people and struck them with his vehicle before fleeing Wednesday, San Francisco police said.

All five people were taken to a hospital.

A spokesman for San Francisco General Hospital says one of five people struck in a hit-and-run crash has died.

Hospital spokesman Brent Andrew said three of the victims were in serious condition and the fourth was in fair condition. He said he could not discuss the nature of their injuries.

Police did not have any additional information.

Paul Lim, who works at nearby mechanical contractor Anderson Rowe & Buckley, told the San Francisco Chronicle a distraught bystander ran into the business asking for items to help stop the victims’ bleeding.

Lim said one person was being consoled by a friend screaming for help, and another one was moving very slowly.

The crash occurred in an industrial neighborhood along the waterfront a few miles from the city’s financial district.