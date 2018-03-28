Mayor, Police Chief Call for Peaceful Discourse after City Hall Meeting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- It was supposed to be a time of public dialogue between Sacramento City Council members and citizens upset over the death of Stephon Clark.

The behavior of some protesters, including Clark's brother, sitting on top of the council desk, has some city officials calling for peaceful discourse.

"What happened last night, cannot happen again," said Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg to the press.

"We don't want one of our council members or our mayor assaulted during a crowd and that was my worry when that was going on," said Sacramento Police Chief Daniel Hahn.

Both Chief Hahn and Mayor Steinberg say it's a delicate balance being sensitive to the pain of so many over Clark's death while still maintaining safety amid angered protesters.

"I don't like what happened, at all. I was the one standing there," Steinberg said. "But it was my job to bear the pain of that brother and the pain of our communities the best that I can as the leader for all the people."

"But there is a point where it crosses the line where people's safety is in danger," Hahn told FOX40. "And I think it did that on numerous occasions last night."

There were several confrontations between protesters and fans trying to enter the Kings game at the Golden 1 Center.

"There were some assaults at the Golden 1 Center on people coming to the game. We will investigate those, and if we can identify people, we will make arrests," Hahn said.

As far as what happened at last Thursday night's Kings game, Stephon Clark's cousin, Andre Young, says enough is enough.

"Just be around the area. There's people who wanna go, there's people paying their hard earned money," Young said. "Tomorrow, let people go to the game."

Hahn said most of the protests have broken some sort of law, including blocking the streets and damaging property. He says police had to weigh the danger of taking immediate action, such as making arrests.

"The result would've been riots," Steinberg said. "The result would've been people actually hurt."

So standing by and watching incidents diffuse themselves was a conscious choice. But as for an assault on a police officer and property damage, cops have arrested people.

"We cannot only get through this," Steinberg said. "We can be the better for it."

"If we don`t get better as a community, as a police department, as a result of this, then all it does is stay a tragedy," Hahn said.