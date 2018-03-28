Police Could Take Bigger Role in Future Protests Outside Golden 1 Center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Protesters blocked the entrances to the Golden 1 Center on Tuesday and last Thursday, angering fans who sometimes confronted the determined demonstrators.

With another game Thursday night, some wonder if it will happen again.

"I think at this point it's just unfair to the people who want to go have a quiet night out and enjoy a game," said Sacramento Kings fan Lesa Stewart.

Sacramento police have stayed neutral during the protests in the plaza before the Kings games. That could all change Thursday.

"The plans for tomorrow's game will be modified so that we can make sure everything flows smoothly," said Detective Eddie Macaulay with the Sacramento Police Department.

The hope is that Kings fans will be allowed to get into the game and protesters will be allowed to demonstrate peacefully. If necessary, police say they will take a bigger role to ensure that happens.

"That's something we will be evaluating," Macaulay said. "We'll have management on the ground and available to make those calls as need be."

The Kings operate and provide their own security for the Golden 1 Center. It appears they would like their customers to have safe access to the arena to enjoy the game.

The organization stated Wednesday, "We are meeting with the mayor, law enforcement and community leaders [Wednesday] and are committed to ensuring the safety and security of fans on Thursday and future events."

To what extent that means Sacramento Police will become more involved will be determined by how the protest goes.

"You know, it's always something we evaluate on how we can best change or add different resources to ensure everyone's safety," Macaulay said.