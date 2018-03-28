Second Black Lives Matter Protest Leads to March through Downtown Sacramento

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- On Wednesday night, protests turned into marches, shutting down main roads in downtown Sacramento in the name of justice for Stephon Clark.

Protesters and marchers said the disruption of everyday life was necessary for the Sacramento community to recognize the death of Clark at the hands of police officers. They said it was just a symptom of a much larger problem.

“We need white folks to show up, we need brown folks to show up, we need everybody to come out," said Tanya Faison, founder of the Sacramento chapter of Black Lives Matter. "People power is what’s gonna make the change happen so we need the people with us.”

Faison organized Wednesday's protest, the second of three protests outside of the Sacramento District Attorney’s Office. Protesters called on DA Anne-Marie Schubert to hold police accountable.

“We want her to file charges," Faison said. "We need that to happen. We cannot get justice if there are officers still working and if [they’re] not charged, and if [they’re] not convicted.”

Demonstrators occupied busy intersections downtown, blocking traffic and preventing drivers from getting to the roads that lead to the highway onramp.

Among those demonstrating Wednesday were twins Brian and Bria Barrage, both high school classmates of Clark.

“Right now he’s not here to say anything for himself," Bria Burrage said. "So if anybody can do it we can and that’s why I'm here and I’m not gonna stop until justice or something is done.”

Brian Burrage told FOX40 the protests will not stop until people pay attention to what their movement is trying to accomplish.

As the days since Clark was killed turn to weeks, demonstrators say don't expect their voices to go quiet any time soon.

Although Clark’s funeral is Thursday, it does not preclude another protest in Sacramento. Black Lives Matter said they will be out again in the same spot.