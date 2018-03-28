Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Social Crafts integrates creativity back into your life by providing monthly subscription craft boxes. Every month you are sent supplies to make an impressive craft. Once the craft boxes are shipped out, they then go live on their Social Crafts Club Facebook group where they present a live tutorial of the craft. Every time Social Crafts go live, they invite a person of inspiration in to sit with them, craft, and talk about what they are doing in their life and the inspirational things they are pursuing. Get crafty. Get inspired.

More info:

Social Crafts

SocialCrafts.com

Facebook: @SocialCrafts

Instagram: @SocialCrafts