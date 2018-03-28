Suspect Breaks into Stockton Home, Tries to Kidnap Infant

STOCKTON — A Stockton mother had to fight off someone trying to kidnap her 1-year-old from her home Wednesday.

Just before noon, while the infant boy was in his nursery, 23-year-old Francis Drake broke into the West Lane home and tried to coerce him into a hallway.

When the boy’s mother heard the noises from the hallway, she went to investigate and confronted Drake. The two fought, according to the Stockton Police Department.

Drake ran away from the home but was apprehended by police. The police department reports the 23-year-old suspect was charged on suspicion of burglary and kidnapping.