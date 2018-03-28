Suspect Charged in Stockton Community Leader’s Death

STOCKTON — The Stockton Police Department reports the man suspected of shooting and killing a Stockton community advocate and young father was charged with homicide.

Brandon Harrison, 20, was shot and killed on Oct. 17 of last year. He was in a friend’s car, leaving a birthday party on Leandon Drive, when he was shot multiple times.

Stockton officials have charged Rayshon Johnson, 21, on suspicion of shooting Harrison. He was already in custody for a different case at the San Joaquin County Jail.

After his death, the San Joaquin Fathers and Family held a press conference for Harrison, who worked as a youth leader for troubled teens.

“He was becoming a national figure for justice and for healing. In particular, for young men very much like him,” said Sammy Nunez, executive director of Fathers and Families of San Joaquin.

The 20-year-old had two young sons.