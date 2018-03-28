Tuolumne County Strip Club Owner Turns Herself In

JAMESTOWN — The owner of a Tuolumne County strip club, who is facing felony charges of maintaining and operating a drug house, turned herself in to police Tuesday.

On March 1, a SWAT team raided Rosalinda’s Gentleman’s Club in Jamestown after a month-long investigation revealed illegal alcohol violations, narcotics and prostitution. Ten employees were arrested but deputies could not find the owner, Rosalinda Aponte Sanmartin. Sanmartin was encouraged by Tuolumne County officials to turn herself in.

The strip club and a motel on the property were badly damaged in fires that were started behind both buildings on March 13. Officials have not reported what caused the blazes.