Woman Hit, Killed Walking Across Greenback Lane, Auburn Boulevard Intersection

CITRUS HEIGHTS — A woman died after a truck hit her Wednesday in the intersection of Greenback Lane and Auburn Boulevard.

The Citrus Heights Police Department is investigating the fatal collision. Around 4:30 p.m., the female pedestrian was hit while in a crosswalk, according to the police department. She did not have the right of way.

Paramedics tried to save the woman but she died at the scene.

The driver cooperated with officers and neither alcohol nor drugs were factors in the crash.

The intersection will be closed for around five hours, according to the police department.