Yuba County Authorities Investigating Shooting in Olivehurst; Two People Confirmed Injured

YUBA COUNTY — The Yuba County Sheriff’s Department has confirmed at least two people were shot around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The shooting started near Power Market at the intersection of Mcgowan Parkway and George Avenue in Olivehurst.

Two people have been confirmed injured and authorities are looking into a report of a third gunshot victim.

One victim was found by Power Market; the second victim appeared to have been chased down to the Dollar General in the same parking lot.

One shooting victim was taken by ambulance to a local hospital. The other victim was taken to a Sacramento-area hospital.

The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

Lindhurst High School was briefly placed on lockdown as a precaution, only due to the proximity to the scene but he lockdown has since been lifted.

The scene is active and authorities are asking people stay away from the area.

