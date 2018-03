AUBURN — Cal Fire reports an SUV crashed into the side of a McDonald’s at Lincoln Way and Ferguson Road Thursday.

Pacific Gas and Electric crews have stopped the gas leak caused when the car hit a gas line.

A passenger has been hospitalized. Three other people in the car were uninjured.

McDonald’s, the Placer County Water Agency and a nearby gas station have all been evacuated, according to Cal Fire. The roadways in the area have been blocked off to the public.

Stay with FOX40 for more updates.