Family Resource and Referral Center is the service provider designated by the CA Public Utilities Commission for 211 San Joaquin (211 SJ). The purpose of 211 SJ is to make it easy for people to find the help they need when they need it. 211 SJ is to Health & Human Services what 911 is to Emergency Services. Finding help is as easy as calling 2-1-1 or an internet search at: 211sj.org. The service is:• Free and confidential• Available 24 hours a day/7 days a week• Available in over 200 languagesThere are almost 3000 programs provided by over 500 organizations listed in the database. Calls to 211 from anywhere in the county are answered by trained Information and Referral (I&R) Specialists prepared to assess the caller's need, determine their options, make referrals, support and advocate for the caller as necessary. This service is funded by: The San Joaquin County Human Services Agency, First 5 San Joaquin and Kaiser Permanente Northern California Community Benefit Programs. To learn more, contact: Tran Nguyen at 209.461.2911.

