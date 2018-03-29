LIVE BLOG: Family, Friends and Community Members Set to Attend Funeral Services for Stephon Clark

SOUTH SACRAMENTO — At 11 a.m. Thursday, community members along with the family and friends of Stephon Clark will gather at Bayside of South Sacramento to say their final farewells.

Clark died on March 18 after Sacramento Police officers shot him in his grandparents’ backyard.

His death has gained national attention as community leaders and loved ones continue to demand the officers involved be held accountable for the 22-year-old’s death.

Order of Service

Opening Prayer – Officiate Pastor Darryl Scarborough Senior Pastor of Boss Church

Old Testament Scripture – Pastor Johnny Shepard, Christ Is Preached Church

New Testament Scripture – Elder David James, Pleasant Hill Praise Center

Recitation Of The Quran Song – “Pray for Me” by Izrael Fard Muhammed

Praise Dance – Cailyn Clark and the Boss Church Praise Dancers

Acknowledgements

Song

Remarks By Stephon’s Close Friends

Poem – “I, Too, Have a Dream” by Se’Quette Clark

Reading Of Obituary – Yolanda Stevenson

Comments – Imam Omar Suleiman

Song – “Going Up Yonder” by Alicia Moore

EULOGY – 12:00 p.m. – Rev. Al Sharpton, National Action Network

Janaza Prayer – Imam Zaid Shakir

Closing Family Song