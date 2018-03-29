LIVE BLOG: Family, Friends and Community Members Set to Attend Funeral Services for Stephon Clark

SOUTH SACRAMENTO — At 11 a.m. Thursday, community members along with the family and friends of Stephon Clark will gather at Bayside of South Sacramento to say their final farewells.
Clark died on March 18 after Sacramento Police officers shot him in his grandparents’ backyard.
His death has gained national attention as community leaders and loved ones continue to demand the officers involved be held accountable for the 22-year-old’s death.
Order of Service
Opening Prayer – Officiate Pastor Darryl Scarborough Senior Pastor of Boss Church
Old Testament Scripture – Pastor Johnny Shepard, Christ Is Preached Church
New Testament Scripture – Elder David James, Pleasant Hill Praise Center
Recitation Of The Quran Song – “Pray for Me” by Izrael Fard Muhammed
Praise Dance – Cailyn Clark and the Boss Church Praise Dancers
Acknowledgements
Song
Remarks By Stephon’s Close Friends
Poem – “I, Too, Have a Dream” by Se’Quette Clark
Reading Of Obituary – Yolanda Stevenson
Comments – Imam Omar Suleiman
Song – “Going Up Yonder” by Alicia Moore
EULOGY – 12:00 p.m. – Rev. Al Sharpton, National Action Network
Janaza Prayer – Imam Zaid Shakir
Closing Family Song