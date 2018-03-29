Modesto Police Sergeant Injured in Collision with Teenage Burglary Suspects

MODESTO — A Modesto Police sergeant was injured Thursday in a collision with two teenage burglary suspects.

Around 2:30 p.m., three teenagers stole a truck, a handgun and other property from an Ironside Drive home.

Officers were able to arrest one of the suspects, a 15-year-old, when he was found hours later on Lynne Renee Court. He has been booked into juvenile hall on suspicion of burglary and conspiracy.

On Thursday morning, the victim’s truck was found in a southwest Modesto neighborhood. Police followed the truck after the two burglary suspects refused to stop.

The pursuit ended when the truck collided with a patrol car. A sergeant sustained minor injuries in the collision.

Officers caught up with one of the suspects after they ran from the scene of the crash. Alberto Bautista, 19, was arrested on suspicion of burglary, conspiracy and automobile theft and booked into the Stanislaus County Jail.

The other suspect, a 17-year-old, is still at large.