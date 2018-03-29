Police Arrest Suspects Who Were Chased Away by Turlock Teen During Burglary

TURLOCK — The burglary suspects who fled a Turlock home after a teen screamed at them and chased them away have been arrested.

During the afternoon of Nov. 26, Bobi-Jo Pederson McCalley’s 13-year-old daughter ran into a closet to hide after a man rang their doorbell several times then kicked in the door.

After collecting a bag full of jewelry, the suspect opened the closet door and the teen confronted him. She screamed and began to hit him until he ran out of the house and into a getaway car.

On Jan. 13, Tustin Police arrested 52-year-old Kevin Morgan and 48-year-old Jodi Northcut on suspicion of possessing stolen property. It was later discovered the two were responsible for the burglary in Turlock.

Both suspects were later booked into the Stanislaus County Jail on suspicion of home invasion robbery, burglary and grand theft.