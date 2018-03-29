Police Use Barricades to Protect Kings Game from Protesters

SACRAMENTO — The Sacramento Kings say there will be a heavy police presence to keep protesters from blocking fans from entering the team’s arena for a third time.

Demonstrators upset by the fatal shooting of Stephon Clark by police earlier this month twice prevented thousands of fans from entering Golden 1 Center.

“They were yelling at us as we were walking away and that’s when someone came over the top of someone holding us back, came over the top and punched my dad in the face,” Zach Hexom said.

The incident was caught on video.

Its situations like this that the Sacramento Kings and Sacramento Police are trying to avoid.

The 20-year-old says this is the moment his father — a kings season ticket holder — was struck by a man in the crowed of protesters who were blocking the doors outside the arena.

“We didn’t expect that to happen at all. I mean I thought it was a peaceful protest we didn’t do anything and peaceful so we were just trying to get in,” Zach Hexom explained.

For Zach’s mom, Kim Hexom, the incident outside the arena Tuesday wasn’t all negative.

Kim Hexom says after heads cooled she was approached by a family who were protesting — a family with a son about the same age as her son.

“We were able to have a nice conversation and the boys actually ended up shaking hands and coming together and decided to maybe go play ball,” Kim Hexom said.

The team warned Wednesday night that they and Sacramento police are committed to avoiding another disruption for fans at Thursday night’s game with the Indiana Pacers.

That will include a significant police presence around the arena, with security and ticket checks at the outskirts of the team’s property.

“It modified security plan in place in partnership with the Sacramento Kings organization who provide security at the arena,” said Sac PD Detective Eddie Macaulay.

Please have your ticket ready upon arrival at the @docosacramento plaza to help expedite entry into the arena. — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) March 29, 2018