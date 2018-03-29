Remains Found Along Nevada County Trail ID’d as Suspected Shooter

NEVADA COUNTY — The Nevada County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Thursday that the badly decomposed body found near the South Yuba Trail was that of fugitive Kurt Andrew Collins.

The remains were located in the area Nov. 26 of last year by a runner.

Collins was wanted on suspicion of shooting Placer County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue volunteer Steve Wolf in August 2016. Wolf survived the shooting. Upon the identification of Collins’ remains, officials have closed the case.

The sheriff’s office was also searching for Collins as a person of interest in the murder of Michael Mahoney, who was found dead in the town of Washington on July 18, 2016.

Collins was a gold prospector and lived in the wilderness near the Yuba River. His profession tied him to the disappearance of Joseph Charles Murphy in October 2013. Murphy and Collins had once worked together.

Both cases are still open for investigation.