Stanislaus County Man Beaten by Suspects in Home Invasion Robbery

STANISLAUS COUNTY -- A man in his 60s was beaten and robbed at his Stanislaus County home Wednesday night.

At home, alone, the resident answered a knock at his door. The Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department reports he saw a woman but in moments the man would come face to face with some unsavory characters.

“Just started taking stuff from his house," said neighbor Benjamin Gorge. "I guess they cracked him in the head with a baseball bat.”

Around 11 p.m., a woman and two men attacked the man at his home on Garst Road in Empire. They say they used a bat to beat him.

Badly bleeding, the neighbor limped to get help, Gorge told FOX40. Crying, he told Gorge and his family what happened.

“He’s all, 'They hit me and then they took my money.' That’s the first two things he said and then he didn’t talk until we called the ambulance for him,” Gorge said.

Gorge said the neighborhood has had trouble with theft before but nothing to this extent.

If you have any information about this home invasion robbery please contact the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department.