Matt Barnes Will Lead Rally in Response to Stephon Clark’s Death

SACRAMENTO — Former Kings forward and Sacramento native, Matt Barnes will lead a rally for unity and action in response to the police killing of Stephon Clark.
Cesar Chavez Plaza will host Barnes, Clark’s family, Shane Harris of the National Action Network and other community leaders and residents on Saturday at noon.
Barnes, who attended Del Campo High School said, “I love Sacramento and this community will always be a part of me.”
“As the father of two boys, I can’t stay silent on this issue. We clearly need to unite, organize, and act to bring the accountability that is so desperately needed. This rally is the beginning to seeing that change,” said Barnes