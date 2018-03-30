One Man Dead in Atwater Officer-Involved-Shooting

ATWATER — The Merced County Sheriff’s Department is investigating an officer-involved-shooting in Atwater that left one man dead.

Authorities were at a home in the area of 2600 Atwater Boulevard serving a search warrant. They say when they made contact with the suspect, he became violent and had a weapon.

Deputies and officers shot the suspect. It is not known how man times he was struck by bullets.

No officers or deputies were injured.

