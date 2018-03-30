Pedro Takes Flight in a T-38 Talon, Pulls 5 Gs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There aren’t many people who can say they’ve had the opportunity to fly in a air force training plane, feel what its like pulling Gs.

Well, FOX40's Pedro Rivera can now say he has checked that off of his bucket list.

"I can easily say this was one of the most rewarding experiences I've ever had. I thought we were going to get inside one of the training planes go up in the air for a few minutes and make our way back down…but instead it far exceeded my expectations," Pedro explained.

Pedro and photographer Grant Hansen started their morning off in a briefing meeting at Beale Air Force Base to go over their mission. The objective: To see what its like to be an Air Force pilot for the day.

After more than 10 hours of training, they hit the equipment room to get in gear.

It wasn’t exactly a scene out of "Top Gun."

Pedro is afraid of roller coasters so to say the least, he was certainly nervous about the flight but at least they were looking the part.

After getting the straps in, Grant and Pedro were up in the sky and quickly learned what pulling Gs or gravitational force was all about.

In total, they pulled 5 Gs.

Your body crunches up and you start seeing tunnel vision,

Most Air Force pilots Pedro spoke to do this on a regular basis, even pulling as much as 9 Gs.

Surprisingly the duo made it through without throwing up or passing out.

After that, it was smooth sailing, getting views only some have dreamed of. The mountains, pacific ocean and of course flying over the Golden Gate Bridge and Alcatraz Island.

From 20,000 feet in the sky to racing around on the ground in mobile chasers, there’s never a dull moment on Beale Air Force Base.