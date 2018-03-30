Stephon Clark’s Independent Autopsy Results Expected to Be Released Today

SACRAMENTO — The independent autopsy report on Stephon Clark’s Death are expected to be released Friday morning.

Clark died on March 18 after Sacramento Police officers shot him in his grandparents’ backyard.

His death has gained national attention as community leaders and loved ones continue to demand the officers involved be held accountable for the 22-year-old’s death.

Civil rights and personal injury lawyer Ben Crump is expected to hold a press conference on the results at 10:45 a.m. at the Southside Christian Center.

Clark’s autopsy was performed by Dr. Bennet Omalu.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX40 for updates.