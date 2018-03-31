14-Year-Old Holds Vigil for Stephon Clark

SACRAMENTO — A South Sacramento high school student organized a vigil for Stephon Clark on Saturday.

Around 5p.m., 14-year-old Ciara Picou-Grant, lit candles outside the police station on Franklin Boulevard. She said she planned the small vigil to pay tribute to Clark and other victims of police brutality this year.

She came with a message for police: she is sick and tired of the violence and she is frustrated.

14 year old Ciara organized a vigil for #StephonClark in front of the Sacramento Police station on Franklin Blvd. this is one of three demonstrations happening in #sacramento tonight, almost a week after the unarmed black man was shot by 2 officers. @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/Pg8FEhwDN6 — Ali Wolf (@awolfTV) April 1, 2018

For Picou-Grant, the shooting death of an unarmed African-American man hits close to home.

“It could have been any black person just walking home,” said Picou-Grant. “So it hurt me because it was so close to home, because if I was walking outside that could have been me. It just hurts me,” she said.

Picou-Grant says she did not know Clark but she feels the family’s pain. She also attended his funeral on Thursday.