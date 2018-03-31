Folsom Animal Control, Owners of 286 Rabbits Taken in By SSPCA Reach Agreement

SACRAMENTO — The City of Folsom Animal Control and the owners of 286 rabbits seized in mid-March have reached an agreement.

The Sacramento SPCA believes their agreement is in the best interest of the rabbits and advocates for their current and future care.

The rabbit owners will surrender at least 85 rabbits to SSPCA. The remaining rabbits will live in a secure housing facility that meet all minimum standards as far as housing, care and transportation set by the USDA in the Animal Welfare Act.

Folsom Animal Control says the new facility meets all standards but the owners are subject to future inspections at any time with 24-hours notice for the next three years.

